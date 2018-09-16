Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 35,193 Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 50.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 73,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPT opened at $43.47 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

