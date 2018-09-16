Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.68 Million in Life Storage Inc (LSI) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 626,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE LSI opened at $96.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

