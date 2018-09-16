Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.73 Million Stake in RPC, Inc. (RES)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. RPC had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

