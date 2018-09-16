Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Owens-Illinois from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of OI stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

