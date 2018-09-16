Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp (OSPRU) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OSPRU) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Osprey Energy Acquisition were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of OSPRU stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to identify and acquire a business that could benefit from either an active owner with operational experience in the energy sector.

