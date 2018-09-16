Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,236,000 after acquiring an additional 860,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 665,690 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,079,000 after acquiring an additional 410,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,987,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.