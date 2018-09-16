ORS Group (ORS) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

ORS Group (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ORS Group token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ORS Group has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. ORS Group has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,636.00 worth of ORS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ORS Group alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000901 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ORS Group Profile

ORS uses the hashing algorithm. ORS Group’s total supply is 557,670,520 tokens. The official website for ORS Group is www.orsgroup.io . The official message board for ORS Group is medium.com/@ORS_Fabio . ORS Group’s official Twitter account is @ORS_ICO

Buying and Selling ORS Group

ORS Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ORS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ORS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.