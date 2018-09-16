Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 132.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $391.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

