O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $338.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $351.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 19,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $5,470,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,858,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,927 shares of company stock worth $73,976,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

