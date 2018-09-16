Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Flex by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $137,702.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $3,469,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,421,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Flex had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

