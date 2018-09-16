Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,982 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.63 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.