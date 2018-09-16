Orbotech (ORBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Orbotech has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.51 million. Orbotech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

