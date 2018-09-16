Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

ORCL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $24,546,728 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.