OppenheimerFunds Inc. Grows Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Anne Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,093 shares in the company, valued at $775,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,399 shares of company stock valued at $857,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $58.50 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

