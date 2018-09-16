Ophir Energy (OPHR) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPHR. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ophir Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ophir Energy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.75 ($1.06).

Shares of OPHR opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Friday. Ophir Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.75 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Vivien Gibney bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,849.55).

Ophir Energy Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

