OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

