OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $319.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $167.99 and a 52-week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $2,277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

