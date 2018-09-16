OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,965,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 764,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 317,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,092,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,600,000 after acquiring an additional 232,456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 203,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $152.65 and a 52-week high of $188.91. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

