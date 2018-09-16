OceanChain Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. OceanChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $121,776.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One OceanChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OceanChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006458 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00256741 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00058118 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club

OceanChain Coin Trading

OceanChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.