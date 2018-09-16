NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.50 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 7,291,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,451. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $101,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $127,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $207,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.