NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.6% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock worth $24,452,088. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $170.16 and a one year high of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.