Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Reduced by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 59.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 237.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

