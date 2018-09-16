nUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One nUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015285 BTC on popular exchanges. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $976,356.00 and $169,856.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00277349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00152826 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.06481849 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD’s total supply is 1,243,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,899 tokens. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nUSD is havven.io . The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nUSD

