Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,444.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $2,444.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00043040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, WEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000923 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,653.15 or 3.62614834 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00095051 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004752 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,182,780 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.