Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 42.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 441.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $117,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.5% during the second quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 142,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $2,511,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,331. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $307.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $264.81 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

