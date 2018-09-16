Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,675. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $180.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

In other news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after purchasing an additional 555,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 196.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,503,000 after purchasing an additional 481,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $63,296,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

