Nomura Trims Venator Materials (VNTR) Target Price to $12.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Venator Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Venator Materials from a buy rating to a $16.08 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. Venator Materials’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

