NN (NNBR) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.30. NN shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 3535618 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NN in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NN from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $464.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. NN had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1,725.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 369,895 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at $3,624,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 567,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

