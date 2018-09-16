Niobio Cash Trading Down 1.3% This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $192,526.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 108,547,694 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

