Nike Inc (NKE) Position Reduced by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 2.0% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Nike stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,778 shares of company stock worth $26,325,376 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

