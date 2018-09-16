Nexty (NTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $523,924.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $523,924.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00273610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.10 or 0.06292970 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,075,777,081 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

