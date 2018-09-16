Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 16.9% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,811. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

