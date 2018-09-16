Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. ICAP cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 455.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,333,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 159.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

