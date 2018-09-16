Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer primarily in Latin America. The company’s product includes athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories and sporting equipment of international, local and private brands as well as fashion. It operates primarily in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NETS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NETS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Netshoes has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. analysts anticipate that Netshoes will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

