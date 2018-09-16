Neovasc Inc (NVCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,606,074 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 78,084,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,113,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Neovasc stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.03. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96.
Neovasc’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 15th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 12th.
NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.