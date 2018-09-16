Neovasc Inc (NVCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,606,074 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 78,084,367 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,113,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Neovasc stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.03. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.96.

Neovasc’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 15th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,241,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,154,561 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 44,203,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neovasc by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

