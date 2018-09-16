Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

