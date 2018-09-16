Natixis Sells 487,723 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Natixis decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 487,723 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 720,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 378,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 51,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 993,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

