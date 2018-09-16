Natixis Invests $5.47 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (KSA) Stock

Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 174,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 2,820,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $27.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

