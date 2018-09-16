National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 234,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

