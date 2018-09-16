National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

NTIOF opened at $49.75 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.36.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

