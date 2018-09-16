National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Under Weight Rating for TRANSAT AT (TRZ)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRZ. Cormark lifted their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities downgraded TRANSAT AT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Laurentian decreased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.00.

TSE TRZ opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. TRANSAT AT has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$11.82.

In other TRANSAT AT news, Director Cesare Lina De sold 40,000 shares of TRANSAT AT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

