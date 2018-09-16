National Bank Financial Raises ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Price Target to C$44.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$43.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.63 on Thursday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of C$41.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.37.

Atco Ltd is a Canada-based company, which offers infrastructure solutions to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Corporate & Other. Its Structures & Logistics segment consists of ATCO Structures & Logistics, ATCO Frontec and ATCO Sustainable Communities.

