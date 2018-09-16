Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

