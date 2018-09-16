Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Total SA (TOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $104,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Total by 3,696.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $62.64 on Friday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Total’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

