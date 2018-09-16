Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,465 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 209,579 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 213.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 146,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 81,787 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $77.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

