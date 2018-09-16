MSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,133.00 (MSD)

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, MSD has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and $14,133.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00277841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00152995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.06398084 BTC.

MSD Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity . The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity . The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com

Buying and Selling MSD

MSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.