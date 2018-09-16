Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,020,592 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,929.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $219,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 372,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

