Morgan Stanley Lowers National Express Group (NEX) to Equal weight

National Express Group (LON:NEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 440 ($5.73) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded National Express Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised National Express Group to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428 ($5.58).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.19) on Friday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 337.20 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 401.80 ($5.23).

In other National Express Group news, insider Michael J. E. McKeon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,638.01).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

