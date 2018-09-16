Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $199,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Regency Centers by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Regency Centers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 195,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

