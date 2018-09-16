Moody’s Co. (MCO) is East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 5.9% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 223.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 858,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,442,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 326,025 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,282.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $134.94 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

